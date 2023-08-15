King Wealth Purchases 165 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

King Wealth boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. King Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 52,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $2.96 on Tuesday, reaching $350.25. 1,694,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,729. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.82 and a 200-day moving average of $337.53. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

