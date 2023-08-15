Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Knightscope in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Knightscope

Insider Buying and Selling at Knightscope

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Aaron J. Lehnhardt sold 238,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $97,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Knightscope during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Knightscope in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Knightscope during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Knightscope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Knightscope during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 5.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knightscope Price Performance

KSCP stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. Knightscope has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.87.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.

Knightscope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.