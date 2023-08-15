Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 784,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 672,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,844.0 days.
Kobe Steel Price Performance
KBSTF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.23. 163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,760. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. Kobe Steel has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $13.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Mizuho raised Kobe Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.
About Kobe Steel
Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses worldwide. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot and cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.
Featured Articles
