Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.91 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $29.91 million and approximately $842,269.38 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00096170 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00049443 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027390 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

