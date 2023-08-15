KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
KONE Oyj Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of KONE Oyj stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 35,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24.
KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KONE Oyj Company Profile
KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.
