KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of KONE Oyj stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 35,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

