Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.35

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other news, insider Steven McGregor 24,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. Company insiders own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Korvest Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hot dip galvanizing and sheet metal fabrication businesses in Australia. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Production. The Industrial Products segment manufactures electrical and cable support systems, which include channel, cable trays, cable ladders, cable mesh and ducts, and general and heavy duty pipe clamps and hangers, as well as specialist pipe supports products, other fittings, fasteners, and clamping components under the EzyStrut name.

