KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in KT by 249.1% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 219,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 156,576 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,027,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in KT by 84.8% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 25,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 426,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 173,983 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in KT by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,750,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,508,000 after purchasing an additional 74,176 shares in the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE KT opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. KT has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

