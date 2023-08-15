Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $251.75.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $217.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $166.93 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,598. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

