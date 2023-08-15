Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the first quarter worth $233,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAKE traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $14.57. 18,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,734. The firm has a market cap of $107.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 0.57. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

