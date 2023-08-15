Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Up 6.4%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. 2,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 52,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Lavoro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.75.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $486.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Lavoro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lavoro during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lavoro during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $941,000. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.

