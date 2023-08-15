Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Lawson Stock Performance

LWSOF stock remained flat at $50.10 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69. Lawson has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $45.83.

About Lawson

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial-Related Business, and Overseas Business segments.

