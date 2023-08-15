Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 510.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 4.8 %

LEGN traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.95. 1,036,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,739. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,614,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,194,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 367.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 543,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after buying an additional 427,047 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.90.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

