Leonovus (CVE:LTV) Trading 50% Higher

Leonovus Inc. (CVE:LTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 50% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 316,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 973% from the average session volume of 29,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Leonovus Stock Up 50.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$627,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

Leonovus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leonovus Inc operates as a data management software company. Its tools offer data-centric solutions to customers. The company is based in Ottawa, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leonovus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonovus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.