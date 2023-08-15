Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,978,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 1,607,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LGDTF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Liberty Gold in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Liberty Gold Trading Down 2.6 %

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 338,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,343. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37. Liberty Gold has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.55.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

