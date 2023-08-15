Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Down 23.3% in July

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Light Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LGSXY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. Light has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.00.
Light Company Profile
