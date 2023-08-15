Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Down 23.3% in July

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGSXY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. Light has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities.

