Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.68

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$23.68 and last traded at C$23.70, with a volume of 238755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. Scotiabank lowered Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.11.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.20. Research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.2731713 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

