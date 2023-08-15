Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Up 18.9% in July

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,282,900 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 3,601,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.4 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

Lynas Rare Earths stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 34,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,345. Lynas Rare Earths has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.