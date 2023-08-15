Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Trading Down 33.8%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 33.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.12. 28,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 539% from the average session volume of 4,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho. The company's flagship project is 100% owned Center Star Gold Mine that consists of 31 unpatented lode claims totaling 620 acres located near Elk City, Idaho.

