Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Trading Down 33.8%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 33.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.12. 28,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 539% from the average session volume of 4,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Magellan Gold Trading Down 33.8 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.
Magellan Gold Company Profile
Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho. The company's flagship project is 100% owned Center Star Gold Mine that consists of 31 unpatented lode claims totaling 620 acres located near Elk City, Idaho.
