Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Update

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Magyar Bancorp

In other news, Director Michael F. Lombardi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,279.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGYR. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $106,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 11.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 89,409 shares in the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magyar Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

MGYR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.09. 5,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Magyar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter.

Magyar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

