Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.11% of Stericycle worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $39,287,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,286,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,363,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 6.9% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,191,000 after acquiring an additional 356,134 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at $12,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,470. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 201.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $669.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

