Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $20.26 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 2.6% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $20,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $509.31. The company had a trading volume of 89,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,777. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

