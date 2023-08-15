Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.8% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,865,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,272,521. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.