Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.8% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 138,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,597,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 614,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,008,000 after buying an additional 25,179 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 754,417 shares of company stock valued at $357,553,862 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $542.13. 796,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $543.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $460.46 and its 200-day moving average is $400.61.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

