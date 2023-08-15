Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $347,821,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,156,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,867,000 after buying an additional 952,711 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $408.99. 1,527,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,515. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $327.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

