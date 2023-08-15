Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VIG traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $162.50. 511,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,614. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

