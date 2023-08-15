Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 347 shares in the company, valued at $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE MKL traded down $7.00 on Tuesday, reaching $1,497.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,396.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,349.30.

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.