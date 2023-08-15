Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Marriott International has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marriott International has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marriott International to earn $9.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $206.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Argus increased their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,090 shares of company stock worth $8,807,213. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

