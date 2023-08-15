Martin A. Makary Acquires 20,000 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) Director Martin A. Makary purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HROW stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.97. 119,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,724. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $631.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.19.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Harrow Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HROW. B. Riley boosted their target price on Harrow Health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after acquiring an additional 431,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,789,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,070,000 after buying an additional 1,293,806 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,736,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 124,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

