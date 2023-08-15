Mary Jane Raymond Sells 1,500 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) Director Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $45,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 2.5 %

VECO stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.68. 531,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.24. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VECO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 17.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $2,597,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 348.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,028,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 798,994 shares during the period.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Further Reading

