Mary Jo S. Herseth Buys 1,175 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,979.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

BY traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,331. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $933.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Further Reading

