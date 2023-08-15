Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,544,697,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total transaction of $50,165,355.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,179,117 shares in the company, valued at $39,544,697,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,967 shares of company stock valued at $108,143,382. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $395.75. 926,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,624. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $405.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.96. The stock has a market cap of $372.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

