Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Director Aleta W. Richards Acquires 1,090 Shares

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) Director Aleta W. Richards bought 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MATW traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.17. The stock had a trading volume of 81,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,341. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.16. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $48.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Matthews International by 8.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Matthews International in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Matthews International by 102.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

