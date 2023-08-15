Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Director Aleta W. Richards Acquires 1,090 Shares

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) Director Aleta W. Richards bought 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Matthews International Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:MATW traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.17. The stock had a trading volume of 81,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,341. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.16. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $48.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Matthews International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Matthews International
About Matthews International
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Matthews International
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.