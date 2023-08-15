McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 2.2% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $38,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,004,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 330,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $92,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

MCD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $288.74. 811,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,391. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.68. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $210.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

