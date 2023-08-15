Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $950.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Mercury Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.14-1.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mercury Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 58.com reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.43.

Shares of MRCY traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 780,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,176. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -564.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.93. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

