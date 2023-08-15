Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.95-1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.44 million.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 3.4 %

MRCY stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.84. 767,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,029. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -564.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MRCY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mercury Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

