Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MTH stock opened at $145.36 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,831 shares of company stock worth $721,841 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

