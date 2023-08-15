Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $16,785,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,875,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $397,517,000 after buying an additional 114,046 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,642.1% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 912,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $193,312,000 after purchasing an additional 671,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $16,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,927 shares of company stock worth $3,500,838 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.1 %

META stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.74. 7,973,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,297,514. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

