M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,858,500 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 3,254,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,607.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on M&G from GBX 218 ($2.77) to GBX 208 ($2.64) in a report on Friday, June 9th. HSBC downgraded M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on M&G from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 220 ($2.79) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

Get M&G alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGPUF

M&G Stock Performance

About M&G

Shares of M&G stock remained flat at $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. M&G has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $2.87.

(Get Free Report)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.