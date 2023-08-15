Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,149 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.58. 2,018,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,906,745. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.09.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

