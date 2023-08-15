Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Acquires 543 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 87,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $32.36. 443,968 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

