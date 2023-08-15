Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Buys 665 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up about 1.5% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,209 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
