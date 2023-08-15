Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Cuts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lowered its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in NetApp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 77,192 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 20.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $798,626 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.64. 485,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.92. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

