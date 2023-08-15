Minnova (CVE:MCI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Minnova Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Minnova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minnova Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minnova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minnova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.