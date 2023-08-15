Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $95.21 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 372,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $95,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $309.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.