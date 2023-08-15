Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 13,706 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,706 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.47% of CBRE Group worth $106,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,414,472 shares of company stock worth $275,878,073. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $82.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.18. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

