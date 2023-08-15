monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $215.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $200.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MNDY. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $308,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 13.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $676,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $2,448,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of monday.com by 726.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,250,000 after buying an additional 268,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
