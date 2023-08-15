monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s current price.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.19. 131,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,970. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.89 and its 200 day moving average is $152.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.04 and a beta of 0.77. monday.com has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $189.15.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that monday.com will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 90.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in monday.com by 192.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter worth $52,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

