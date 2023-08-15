Monero (XMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.85 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $155.32 or 0.00531893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.85 billion and approximately $70.59 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,201.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00272899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.14 or 0.00788091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00057310 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00118393 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,318,834 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

