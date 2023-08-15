Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 152,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 444,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after buying an additional 54,343 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $131.39 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $134.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.62 and a 200 day moving average of $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,090,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,090,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,952 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

