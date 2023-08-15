Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCCGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 78,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRCC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 116,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,784. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.44 million, a P/E ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 714.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monroe Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Monroe Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 881,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in Monroe Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 351,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Monroe Capital by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,162 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Monroe Capital by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRCC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Monroe Capital from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

