Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 78,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRCC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 116,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,784. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.44 million, a P/E ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monroe Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 714.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Monroe Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 881,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in Monroe Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 351,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Monroe Capital by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,162 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Monroe Capital by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRCC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Monroe Capital from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

